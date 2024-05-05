Activists appeal to take action against creators of memes ridiculing people of Hassan over Prajwal case

May 05, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

Activists of progressive organisations in Hassan have appealed to the Hassan Police to take action to stop the circulation of memes and short videos ridiculing people in Hassan over the recent cases of sexual assault against Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Naveen Kumar H.R., district president of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, M.G. Pruthvi, district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India; and V. Ramesh, district secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) submitted a memorandum to Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Police of Hassan, on Saturday.

Many content creators have released creatives that include videos, images, and memes with that content that show people of Hassan in a poor light. They have begun to comment on people in the district after obscene videos, said to be recorded by Prajwal Revanna, went viral on social media platforms.

“The content creators are diluting the seriousness of the case in which influential people are accused. However, they are engaged in ridiculing common people with an eye on increasing their viewership. This is highly deplorable. The police should take action against them,” the activists said.

They urged the police to stop the circulation of such derogatory content through social media. The police should also issue a warning to the public against the circulation of such content, they said.

The activists also shared the links to pages of such objectionable content with the police for suitable action.

