Hassan: 12 colleges secure 100% result in second PU

April 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 colleges of Hassan district, including three government colleges, registered 100% results in the PU examinations. 

All students of government colleges at Yeslur and Changadihalli villages of Sakleshpur taluk and Morarji PU College (Minorities) for Girls in Channarayapatna cleared the examinations, according to a press release issued by the PU Education Department.

Among students in the Arts stream, Monika L.C. of Govt. PU College at Hagare in Belur taluk stood first in the district by securing 575 of 600.  K.N. Srinidhi of Central Commerce PU College in Hassan stood first in the commerce stream by securing 593 out of 600. In Science stream three students stood first in the district by securing 592 out of 600. They are Disha N. Jain of Masters PU College, Prastuth Patel Y.M. of HKS PU College in Hassan and Navanidhi D.J. of Brigade PU College in Hassan.

Hassan district registered a pass percentage of 83.14%. Of the total 14,451 students who appeared for the examination, 12,014 cleared it.

