Hasanamba temple to open today

The doors of the historic Hasanamba temple in Hassan will be opened on Thursday. This year, the temple will be opened for devotees for 10 days. The doors will be closed on October 21, a day after Balipadyami, as per the custom. Hassan district administration has made arrangements for smooth conduct of the Hasanamba festival, which attracts lakhs of people from different parts of the State. The temple is opened on first Thursday after the full moon day of Ashwayuja month and closed a day after Balipadyami.

As the temple is opened only during this festival, people from distant places make it a point to visit Hassan on the occasion. Assistant Commissioner and administrator of the temple H.L. Nagaraj said there will not be entry for the public into the temple on October 12 (the first day) and October 21 (the last day). Excluding the pooja timings, the temple will remain open throughout the day.

Package trips

The Tourism Department has arranged special package trips for the benefit of those visiting Hassan during the Hasanamba festival. The package trips begin at the Tourism Department office on AVK College Road at 7.30 a.m. daily between October 12 and 21. The trip will cover Kondajji, Koravangala, Rudrapatna, and Ramanathapuram and the charge per passenger will be ₹200. Those interested to visit the places can contact Ph.: 08172-268862 for details.