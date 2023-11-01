Hasanamba temple to open on Thursday

November 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The doors of the historic Hasanamba Temple will be opened on Thursday. On the first day, the devotees would not be allowed to enter the temple. However, from the second day on, the temple would be open 24 hours a day.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and senior officers of the Hassan district administration visited the temple premises and reviewed the preparations for the Hasanamba festival. The temple is open to devotees only during the festival of the year. Thousands of people from different parts of the State visit the temple during the festival.

Mr. Rajanna, during the visit to the temple, said the arrangements for the festival had been completed. This year, the district administration had planned special events. The devotees visiting the place would get an opportunity to visit other tourist attractions in the district, as KSRTC has introduced package tours. The administration has introduced special passes with QR codes to avoid duplication of passes. The cultural programmes would be held at Maharaja Park, he said.

The police have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Around 1,200 police would be on duty. The police staff includes three Assistant superintendents of police, nine Deputy Superintendents of police, 26 CPIs, 100 Police Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

The minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, and other during his temple visit.