Hasanamba Temple to be opened for devotees on Thursday

The doors of the historic Hasanamba Temple in Hassan will be opened on Thursday, October 21, to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba festival. The festival concludes on November 3.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, also Minister in charge of Hassan district, on Monday, said that the district administration had completed the preparations for the event. The administration had invited people’s representatives of Hassan district, Nirmalanandanath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Siddalinga Swamy of Siddaganga Mutt to the temple on the day.

The temple will be open for devotees 24 hours a day after the first day. The administration has an understanding with ISKCON to prepare laddus to be distributed to devotees as prasada. Those who take tickets worth ₹300 will get one laddu, while those who purchase ₹1,000 tickets will get two laddus, the Minister said.

Mr. Rajanna said the administration was expecting over 20 lakh devotees visiting the temple during the festival. As part of the festival, the main streets of the city would be illuminated. Besides that, paragliding paramotoring activities would be held at Hassan Airport grounds at Boovanahalli, he added.

Member of Parliament Shreyas M. Patel, Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop, Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama and others were present.