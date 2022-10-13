Hasanamba temple opened

Devotees who gathered in front of Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The doors of the historic Hasanamba temple were opened to mark the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava in Hassan on Thursday. The temple is open for devotees only during this annual festival, which has started attracting people from different parts of the State in recent years.

The doors were opened around 12.30 p.m. as per the religious customs attached to the temple, in the presence of Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and senior officers of Hassan district. Hundreds of devotees had assembled to have darshan of the deity on the first day itself.

Many could not enter the temple, as the priests closed the doors citing cleaning and other customs. However, due to the pressure from the devotees the doors were opened to allow the devotees gathered to have darshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple will be opened for devotees from 6 a.m. on Friday. The festival culminates on October 27. However, the devotees can visit the temple up to October 26, barring October 25, the day when the temple will be closed due to the solar eclipse.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan district, said the district administration had made proper arrangements for the festival. “This time we are expecting over six lakh devotees. The number of visitors had been low in the last two years due to COVID-19. We have made special arrangements for physically challenged devotees”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.S.Archana, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and others were present.

Eom/ photos available