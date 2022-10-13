Hasanamba temple opened

Hundreds of devotees assembled to have darshan of the deity on the first day itself

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 13, 2022 19:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees who gathered in front of Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The doors of the historic Hasanamba temple were opened to mark the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava in Hassan on Thursday. The temple is open for devotees only during this annual festival, which has started attracting people from different parts of the State in recent years.

The doors were opened around 12.30 p.m. as per the religious customs attached to the temple, in the presence of Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and senior officers of Hassan district. Hundreds of devotees had assembled to have darshan of the deity on the first day itself.

Many could not enter the temple, as the priests closed the doors citing cleaning and other customs. However, due to the pressure from the devotees the doors were opened to allow the devotees gathered to have darshan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple will be opened for devotees from 6 a.m. on Friday. The festival culminates on October 27. However, the devotees can visit the temple up to October 26, barring October 25, the day when the temple will be closed due to the solar eclipse.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan district, said the district administration had made proper arrangements for the festival. “This time we are expecting over six lakh devotees. The number of visitors had been low in the last two years due to COVID-19. We have made special arrangements for physically challenged devotees”, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Commissioner M.S.Archana, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and others were present.

Eom/ photos available

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app