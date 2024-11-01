Hasanamba Temple: High turnout of devotees results in chaos

The increase in number of devotees at Hasanamba Temple in Hassan forced the district administration to cancel entry with special passes on Thursday.

Hundreds of people from different places stood in long queues for hours waiting for a darshana of the deity. They raised their voice against the administration for allowing people who possessed special passes and entry tickets. The Police and the Revenue Department staff deployed to handle the crowd had a tough time. There were incidents of officers getting into heated arguments and scuffles among themselves.

Meanwhile, members of Hassan CMC staged a protest alleging that the district administration did not acknowledge their contribution to the festivals. Municipal workers also joined the protest, stating that Hasanamba Temple administrator J.B. Maruthi stopped allowing people with special passes on Thursday evening. Only those in the general queue were allowed to enter.

Revanna’s allegation

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna visited the temple on Thursday. Mr. Revanna, refusing to take special passes, purchased entry tickets worth ₹1,000 each. Speaking to presspersons, he questioned the necessity of special passes.

“Who asked the district administration to distribute special passes? The DC claims that the temple belongs to her and instructs officers not to allow anybody to enter without her permission. I have not come here as an MLA or a former Minister. I am visiting the temple as a common man by purchasing entry tickets,” he stated. He also demanded an inquiry into allegations of distributing more than two lakh special passes for the temple entry.

Journalists protest

Journalists of Hassan covering the Hasanamba Festival on Friday took objection to the conduct of a police official, who pushed reporters on duty on temple premises. The journalists registered their protest under the leadership of representatives of the Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association. Senior police officers intervened and pacified them.

The doors of the temple will be closed on Sunday. The district administration is expecting a huge turnout of devotees today, the last day for the public to enter the temple.