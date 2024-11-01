GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hasanamba Temple: High turnout of devotees results in chaos

The temple administration was forced to stop entry by special passes after protests from devotees

Updated - November 01, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Revanna

H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File Photo

The increase in number of devotees at Hasanamba Temple in Hassan forced the district administration to cancel entry with special passes on Thursday.

Hundreds of people from different places stood in long queues for hours waiting for a darshana of the deity. They raised their voice against the administration for allowing people who possessed special passes and entry tickets. The Police and the Revenue Department staff deployed to handle the crowd had a tough time. There were incidents of officers getting into heated arguments and scuffles among themselves.

Meanwhile, members of Hassan CMC staged a protest alleging that the district administration did not acknowledge their contribution to the festivals. Municipal workers also joined the protest, stating that Hasanamba Temple administrator J.B. Maruthi stopped allowing people with special passes on Thursday evening. Only those in the general queue were allowed to enter.

Revanna’s allegation

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna visited the temple on Thursday. Mr. Revanna, refusing to take special passes, purchased entry tickets worth ₹1,000 each. Speaking to presspersons, he questioned the necessity of special passes.

“Who asked the district administration to distribute special passes? The DC claims that the temple belongs to her and instructs officers not to allow anybody to enter without her permission. I have not come here as an MLA or a former Minister. I am visiting the temple as a common man by purchasing entry tickets,” he stated. He also demanded an inquiry into allegations of distributing more than two lakh special passes for the temple entry.

Journalists protest

Journalists of Hassan covering the Hasanamba Festival on Friday took objection to the conduct of a police official, who pushed reporters on duty on temple premises. The journalists registered their protest under the leadership of representatives of the Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association. Senior police officers intervened and pacified them.

The doors of the temple will be closed on Sunday. The district administration is expecting a huge turnout of devotees today, the last day for the public to enter the temple.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / religious conflict / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief / tourism / state politics / Deepavali / festivals / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.