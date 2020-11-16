Hasanamba temple draws crowds

Hassan

16 November 2020 02:10 IST

Hundreds of devotees visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Sunday, as the district administration relaxed the restrictions. Earlier, the administration had decided not to allow people to visit the temple during Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava, citing COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Only Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives had visited the temple since November 5, when the doors were opened. This had attracted the wrath of the devotees, particularly locals people of Hassan, who have been visiting the temple during the festival for decades.

The district administration allowed devotees in on Sunday morning. Hundreds stood in long queue and did a ‘darshan’ of the deity. The doors of the historic temple are opened only during this festival. The festival comes to an end on Monday and the doors will be closed in presence of senior officers and elected representatives at noon on the day.

