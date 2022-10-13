Hasanamba temple doors opened for annual festival

The temple is opened only during the annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava (annual festival) in Hassan

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 13, 2022 13:19 IST

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar visited Hasanamba temple on September 10 to discuss preparations for the Hasanamba festival, which began on October 13, 2022.

Doors of the historic Hasanamba temple were opened in Hassan on October 13. The temple is opened only during the annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava (annual festival). Hundreds of devotees had gathered to have darshan of the deity when the doors of the temple were opened at 12.30 pm. in the presence of Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah and senior officers of the district administration.

First darshan of Hasanamba diety
Hundreds of devotees had gathered for darshan of the deity when the doors of the Hasanamba temple were opened at 12.30 p.m. on October 13, 2022.

The temple will be closed on October 27, the day the festival comes to an end. The district administration has made arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

Thousands of people from various parts of Karnataka are expected to visit the temple. The temple will remain closed on October 25 due to the solar eclipse.

