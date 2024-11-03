ADVERTISEMENT

Hasanamba Temple doors closed

Published - November 03, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The temple administration collected revenue of more than ₹9.6 crore by selling tickets and prasada during Hasanamba festival

The Hindu Bureau

The historic Hasanamba Temple in Hassan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The doors of Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were closed on Sunday. With this, the Hasanamba festival that began on October 24 came to an end. The temple is open to devotees only during the annual festival.

Hundreds of people from different parts of India visited the temple. Among the devotees were elected representatives, senior officers, cine stars and seers of various mutts.

The Hassan district administration had made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. The administration came under attack for inconvenience caused to devotees who stood in queues for hours before getting a chance to have darshana of the deity.

Elected representatives and senior officers of Hassan district administration were present when the doors were closed.

According to an estimation, more than 19 lakh people visited the temple during the festival.

The revenue collected by the administration by selling special entry tickets and prasada crossed ₹9.6 crore. This is the highest amount collected in a year in recent years.

The administration had introduced special entry tickers worth ₹300 and ₹1,000 for devotees.

Next year, the temple will be opened to devotees between October 9 and 23, 2025.

