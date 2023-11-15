Hasanamba Temple collects ₹6.15 crore by selling special passes and laddu

November 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The historic Hasanamba Temple in Hassan recorded a revenue of ₹6.15 crore up to Wednesday, when the doors of the temple were closed to mark the end of the Hasanamba festival.

The doors of the temple are opened to devotees only during this annual festival. According to the administration of the Endowment Department of the temple, since the beginning of the festival on November 2, more than 14.2 lakh people have visited. This is against the 6 lakh recorded last year.

By selling special passes worth ₹1,000 each, the administration earned ₹3.09 crore, and in the form of tickets worth ₹300 each, the revenue earned was ₹2.35 crore. Besides that, the administration sold laddus and earned ₹70.23 lakh. With that, the total earnings come to ₹6.15 crore. Last year, the temple recorded revenue of ₹1.29 crore by selling tickets and laddu.

The revenue collected so far does not include hundi collections. The staff will open the hundi and count the donations later. Last year, the temple registered a hundi collection of ₹3.63 crore.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and others were present when the doors of the temple were closed as per the customs.