Hasanamba temple collects ₹5.52 crore from sale of tickets, laddus

November 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hasanamba Temple administration in Hassan has collected ₹5.52 crores by selling special tickets and laddus since the Hasanamba Festival began on November 2. The doors of the temple will be closed on Wednesday.

The district administration said on Monday that the temple earned ₹2.8 crore by selling tickets worth ₹1,000 and ₹2.15 crore from tickets worth ₹300. Besides that, the administration sold laddus worth over ₹56.11 lakh.

Hundreds of devotees from different parts of the State and outside have been visiting the temple. Tuesday would be the last day for the public to enter. The temple is open to devotees only during this annual festival.