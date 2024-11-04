Hasanamba temple: After counting hundi collections, total revenue crossed ₹12.63 crore

Hasanamba temple in Hassan collected a total revenue of ₹12.63 crores, including the hundi collections, during the annual festival that concluded on Sunday, November 3. The officers of the Revenue Department, on Monday, counted cash offered by devotees during their visit to the temple.

The total amount collected in hundis places on the temple premises of Hasanamba temple was ₹2.55 crore. Similarly, the amount offered in hundis placed in the Siddeshwara Swamy temple, located in the same complex, was ₹13.47 lakhs. Besides the cash, the devotees offered 51 grams of gold and 913 grams of silver items.

The doors of Hasanamba temple are opened to devotees only during the annual festival. Devotees spread over the state and outside wait for the occasion to visit the temple. The doors were opened on October 24. This time, according to Hassan district administration, 20.4 lakh people visited the temple.

The administration had introduced special entry tickets worth ₹300 and₹1,000. The total earnings through such sources crossed ₹12.63 crores. The amount collected is the highest so far.

The cash collected in hundis was counted by nearly 500 people, including bank officials, Revenue Department officials, and volunteers of Scouts and Guides. The process continued for seven hours. Assistant Commissioner J.B. Maruthi, who is also administrator of the temple, monitored the counting of cash.