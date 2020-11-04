Hasanamba jatra to be telecast live

Hassan

04 November 2020 23:17 IST

Hassan district administration has made arrangements to telecast the proceedings of Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava, beginning on Thursday, live online. Devotees can visit http://hasanambalive2020.com to have darshan of the deity and religious programmes held on the temple premises.

Devotees can also visit Facebook pages of Deputy Commissioner of Hassan (dchassan) and Information Department of Hassan (hassanvarthe).

The administration has installed LED screens at 10 places so that the devotees can watch the proceedings live. Among them, four would around the temple and the remaining six at different places in the city. They include city bus stand, sub-registrar’s office, district stadium, Vidya Nagar, and Tanneeru Halla.

The administration has made these arrangements as devotees are not allowed to visit the temple due to COVID-19 pandemic. The system will be available for the devotees all 12 days. The event will come to an end on November 16, said a release issued by the district administration.