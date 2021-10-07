Hasanamba jatra to be low-key event

Hassan

07 October 2021 20:00 IST

Hassan district administration has decided to keep Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava to be held between October 28 and November 6, a low-key event this year. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah in Hassan on Thursday.

The doors of the temple will be opened on October 28.However, there will be no entry of devotees to the temple considering the chances of COVID-19 infection spreading when people gather in large numbers. Devotees had no entry to the temple last year also. “The administration would install LED screens at seven-eight places in the city so that the devotees can have darshan of the deity”, the Minister told journalists.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Nirmalananda iwamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt would be invited for the inauguration of the Hasanamba festival. The religious practices would be conducted as per tradition, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the positivity rate of COVID-19 had gone up to 1.27 % against 0.9% in the last four days. Considering the increase in the rate, the administration had resolved to keep the event simple.

Legislators K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Preetham Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna, and K.S.Lingesh, and officers were present.