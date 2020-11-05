Hasanamba Jatra begins

The 12-day Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava began in Hassan on Thursday with opening the doors of the temple located in the heart of the city. Following the religious customs, the doors were opened in presence of Ministers K. Gopalaiah and J.C. Madhuswamy, legislators and seniors officers of the district.

The administration had declared that devotees would not be allowed to enter the temple this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, many people had gathered at the temple to have glimpses of the deity, whose darshan is available only during this festival.

Mr. Gopalaiah, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and in charge of Hassan district, told presspersonshe was happy to be part of the festival. “The temple was opened at 12.15 p.m. The temple has a long history and the deity has devotees spread across the State”, he said.

The administration has imposed restrictions on the entry of public to the temple because of the pandemic. The people should follow them strictly to avoid the spread of the infection, he said.

The Minister also said that elected representatives of the district can visit the temple along with their families on any day during the festival. However, those from other districts should visit only on November 16.