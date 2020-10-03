Hasanamba festival to see limited entry this year

Hassan district administration is contemplating a simple Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava this year with no entry of the public to Hasanamba Temple, in Hassan city. The festival is to be held between November 5 and 17.

The annual affair usually attracts lakhs of people from across the State.

However, this year, the administration is expected to limit the event for religious ceremonies to the first day and last day of the festival.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, speaking to presspersons on Friday, said the final decision on holding the event would be taken after holding a meeting with K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and in-charge of the district.

Social distancing

“It would be difficult to maintain physical distance if devotees are allowed to visit the temple as it was done earlier. Considering the COVID-19 situation, we are thinking of holding religious ceremonies on the first and last days of the festival. On the remaining days, the priests will hold regular pujas,” the officer said.

LED screens

Mr. Girish added that the administration would arrange the setting up of LED screens at public places so that devotees could have darshan of the deity.