Hasanamba festival to be begin from Oct. 13

The doors of the temple will be closed on October 27

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 10, 2022 20:16 IST

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, DC M.S. Archana, SP Hariram Shankar visited Hasanamba Temple on Saturday to discuss preparation for the Hasanamba Festival. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be held between October 13 and 27. Historic Hasanamba Temple will be opened for the devotees only during this annual festival, held during the Hindu month of Ashwayuja.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and other senior officers visited the temple on Saturday and discussed the arrangements for the festival.

MLA Preetham Gowda told the media that the doors of the temple will be opened on October 13 and will be closed on October 27. The temple remains closed during the partial solar eclipse on October 25. The religious programmes will be held as per customs. There will be no entry of devotees on the first and the last day of the event.

The district administration is expecting an increase in the number of devotees as the festival remained a low-key affair in the last two years due to COVID-19. Archana, DC, said the administration will make arrangements for the event taking elected representatives into confidence.

Hassan CMC president Mohan, Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish, who is also the administrator of the temple and other officers were present.

