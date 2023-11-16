ADVERTISEMENT

Hasanamba festival: Hasanamba temple records total revenue of ₹8.72 crore

November 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The counting of cash offered through hundi was held on Thursday under the supervision of officers

The Hindu Bureau

The counting of cash and jewellery offered by the devotees of Hasanmaba temple in Hassan was completed on Thursday.

As much as ₹2.50 crore in cash was collected in hundi (collection boxes) placed on the temple premises. Besides that, 62 grams of gold and 161 grams of silver were also offered by the devotees during the Hasanamba festival that concluded on Wednesday.

The temple recorded a total revenue of ₹8.72 crore this year. The amount includes the revenue earned by selling special tickets, prasad laddus, and the hundi collections. Last year, the revenue collected was ₹3.36 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The historic temple is open to devotees only during the annual Hasanamba temple. This time more than 14 lakh people from different parts of the State and outside visited the temple during the festival that began on November 2.

The counting of cash was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Assistant Commissioner J.B. Maruthi, who is also administrator of the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US