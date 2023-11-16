HamberMenu
Hasanamba festival: Hasanamba temple records total revenue of ₹8.72 crore

The counting of cash offered through hundi was held on Thursday under the supervision of officers

November 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The counting of cash and jewellery offered by the devotees of Hasanmaba temple in Hassan was completed on Thursday.

As much as ₹2.50 crore in cash was collected in hundi (collection boxes) placed on the temple premises. Besides that, 62 grams of gold and 161 grams of silver were also offered by the devotees during the Hasanamba festival that concluded on Wednesday.

The temple recorded a total revenue of ₹8.72 crore this year. The amount includes the revenue earned by selling special tickets, prasad laddus, and the hundi collections. Last year, the revenue collected was ₹3.36 crore.

The historic temple is open to devotees only during the annual Hasanamba temple. This time more than 14 lakh people from different parts of the State and outside visited the temple during the festival that began on November 2.

The counting of cash was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Assistant Commissioner J.B. Maruthi, who is also administrator of the temple.

