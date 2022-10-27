Hasanamba festival ends, temple closed

Hasanamba temple was closed in presence of Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah, legislators and officers in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The historic Hasanamba Temple was closed for devotees on Thursday and with that Hasanamba Festival that began on October 13 came to an end. More than six lakh people are expected to have visited the temple during the festival.

The temple is open to devotees only during this annual festival. Hundreds of people from different parts of the state stood in long queues for the deity’s darshan. The temple management has collected over ₹ 1.7 crore by selling special tickets and laddu during the festival.

The temple was closed in the presence of Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, also the Minister in charge of the district and senior officers of the district administration. Mr. Gopalaiah said this year there was a grand celebration. The legislators and officers had worked hard for the successful conduct of the festival. “I appreciate the efforts of all officers”, he said.

The temple will be opened next between November 2 and 15, 2023. “The event was successful this year because of the coordination among the police, revenue officials, volunteers and the Hassan CMC officials”, said M.S. Archana, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and senior officers of the district were present.