Hasanamba festival draws to a close

07 November 2021 04:04 IST

The doors of Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were closed in the presence of elected representatives and senior officers on Saturday. The closure of the temple marks the valedictory of the Hasanamba festival that began on October 28. The temple is opened for devotees only during the annual festival.

Rough estimates by the district administration state that around four lakh people visited the temple during the festival. The administration had made arrangements for the devotees, who stood in long queues for the deity’s darshana.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda were present when the doors were closed following the traditional rituals.

