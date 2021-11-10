Hasanamba Festival collection amounts to ₹1.54 crore

Hasanamba Temple and Siddeshwara Temple in Hassan accrued ₹1.54 crore from various sources including hundi collections during the Hasanamba Festival that concluded on Saturday. The temple administration counted Hundi collections on Monday.

According to a communiqué from the district administration, the collections at Hasanamba Temple hundi was ₹83.89 lakh and Siddeshwara Temple hundi was ₹6.5 lakh. The total hundi collection was ₹90.4 lakh. Besides that, the administration collected ₹63.97 lakh by selling tickets for special entry into the temple during the festival. The festival began on October 28. Roughly more than four lakh devotees from different places visited the temple. The doors of Hasanamba Temple are opened only during this annual festival.

While counting the hundi collection, the staff noticed many chits of requests to the deity written by devotees. Many devotees sought a job and a few prayed for a suitable life partner. Interestingly, a few people had dropped chits with comments on some politicians as well.

Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish, who is also the administrator of the temple, monitored the counting of collections.