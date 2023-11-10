Hasanamba festival: Around 20 women suffer injuries

November 10, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Around 20 women devotees standing in the queue for darshana of Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were injured in chaos after some of them reportedly suffered an electric shock on Friday.

A couple of women in the general queue raised an alarm of electric shock. This led to chaos, prompting people to run for safety. They were all in the queue, surrounded by iron barricades.

As they started to move out of the barricades, a few fell on the ground and suffered injuries.

Mohammed Sujeetha, Hassan SP, told the media that it was not clear if people suffered an electric shock. “Officials from CESC are analysing the ground situation. A few women suffered minor injuries in the commotion. They are all safe, nothing to worry”, she said.

A few minutes after the incident, the situation was normal. The devotees were allowed to have darshana of Hasanamba.

J.B. Maruthi, administrator of the temple, said that the administration had taken all necessary measures. There was no chance of an electric shock. “The officers concerned will look into it and verify if there was such an incident. The doctors treating the patients said that none of them suffered injuries because of shock”, he said.