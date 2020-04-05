‘Has PM slyly asked for candlelight vigil on eve of BJP’s foundation day?’

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation for the candlelight vigil, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said: “Has the Prime Minister slyly asked the nation to observe a candlelight vigil on the eve of the foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date and time for this event?” In a series of tweets on Sunday, the former Chief Minister said: “The government is yet to provide PPEs to doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the Prime Minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.”

In another tweet, he said: “It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self-aggrandizement and it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the Prime Minister.”