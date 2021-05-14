Has direction on SMS on COVID-19 resultbeen implemented effectively: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru

14 May 2021 08:12 IST

Court says a staffer appears to have not received intimation

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday told the State government that one of its staff members, who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday night, appears to have not received an SMS intimation about the result of his sample test till he died, while questioning whether the court’s direction to intimate test results within 24 hours to patients has been implemented effecively.

A Special Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, told the government counsel that S.V. Muniraju, 45, a driver, had given his sample for COVID-19 test on May 10 and he died on May 12 .

On verification of the test result by the High Court’s registry, it was found that the sample was sent to the lab for test after 22 hours, at around 9 a.m. on May 11, and the sample was tested and result was ready.

The registry has later found that he tested positive but perhaps he had not received intimation through SMS about test result and due to which he could not get proper treatment.

The High Court, on complaints of delay in getting COVID-19 test results and intimation, in April directed the government to ensure conduct of test and intimation of test results within 24 hours of sample collected. The government had also issued a notification in this regard.

Clarifying that it is not taking this issue as he was the court’s staff member but it was concerned about implementation of court’s order and lives of citizen, it directed the government to take action against concerned persons and submit a report.