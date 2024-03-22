Has Congress forgotten its alliance with Shiv Sena, asks JD(S) Kalaburagi president

March 22, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hitting back at Congress district president Jagdev Guttedar’s statement that the Janata Dal (Secular) is a sinking boat, Janata Dal(S) district president Balaraj A. Guttedar has said that the results of Lok Sabha elections will reveal whose boat is sinking.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Guttedar said that the Congress leaders have no moral rights to criticise the BJP-JD(S) alliance, as they themselves have forgotten their own history of aligning with ideologically-opposite party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Mr. Guttedar said that although sand extraction is taking place illegally on a huge scale in the district, the elected representatives and officials have turned a blind eye towards it.

He also said that Shree Cement Ltd. in Kodla village of Sedam taluk has encroached upon 430 acres of forest land.

