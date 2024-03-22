ADVERTISEMENT

Has Congress forgotten its alliance with Shiv Sena, asks JD(S) Kalaburagi president

March 22, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

District president of Janata Dal (Secular) Balaraj Guttedar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Hitting back at Congress district president Jagdev Guttedar’s statement that the Janata Dal (Secular) is a sinking boat, Janata Dal(S) district president Balaraj A. Guttedar has said that the results of Lok Sabha elections will reveal whose boat is sinking.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Guttedar said that the Congress leaders have no moral rights to criticise the BJP-JD(S) alliance, as they themselves have forgotten their own history of aligning with ideologically-opposite party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Mr. Guttedar said that although sand extraction is taking place illegally on a huge scale in the district, the elected representatives and officials have turned a blind eye towards it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Shree Cement Ltd. in Kodla village of Sedam taluk has encroached upon 430 acres of forest land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US