Haryana tops, Karnataka ranks sixth in governance of social, economic , political justice among big States

Karnataka ranked third in economic justice in the Public Affairs Index, 2022.

While the BJP-ruled Haryana topped the list of ranking in the Public Affairs Index (PAI), 2022, Karnataka, also ruled by the party, secured the sixth place in delivery of social, economic, and political justice, among 18 large States.

The seventh edition of PAI brought out by the Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre (PAC) on Governance in the States in India was released on Friday. It said Haryana, with a score of 0.6948, topped the list in three kinds of justices, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Karnataka. Karnataka, which secured seventh place in 2021, secured sixth place with a score of 0.6216 in 2022.

Among the larger States, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand secured 16th, 17th, and 18th places, respectively, in the delivery of three types of justices.

Smaller States

Among 10 small States, Sikkim topped the list with a score of 0.5715 while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand secured second and third places, respectively.

Aspects such as labour productivity, wages of workers, public expenditure, social safety net, and employment opportunities have been included in the economic justice category, while political justice included aspects such as devolution of powers to rural and urban local bodies, the incidence of crime, policing, and redress of undertrial population. Social justice included learning outcomes for school-goers, safer drinking water, and sanitation, early childhood development outcomes, ease of logistics and trade, and regularity and reliability of power supply.

Retired IAS officer and PAC director G. Gurucharan, retired Chief Secretary A. Ravindra, and senior advocate V. Sudhish Pai shared their thoughts on the performance of States in social, economic, and political justice.

Economic justice

In the delivery of economic justice (equities and inequities), Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh secured the top rank with a score of 0.83 while Haryana (0.8) and Karnataka (0.79) secured second and third positions, respectively. West Bengal secured the last rank with a score of 0.18.

Among the smaller States, Sikkim topped the list with a score of 0.612 while Uttarakhand was on the bottom with a score of 0.093.

Political justice

In the delivery of political justice, DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu occupied the top place with 0.875 score and Kerala and Madhya Pradesh secured second and third places, respectively. Karnataka secured eighth place with a score of 0.639.

Among the smaller States, Uttarakhand secured the top place with a score of 0.615 while Goa secured the last place (0.380).

Social Justice

In the delivery of social justice comprising endowments and entitlements, AAP-ruled Punjab emerged on the top with a score of 0.916 while Haryana and Kerala secured second and third places, respectively. Karnataka secured 10th place with a score of 0.436.

Among the smaller States, Uttarakhand topped the table with a score of 0.778 score and Nagaland secured the last position (0.105).

Mr. Gurucharan said the seventh edition of the report makes a paradigmatic shift in its approach adopting the constitutionally mandated framework of the roles and responsibilities of States as the basis to assess the quality and adequacy of their governance performance during 2021-22.

Mr. Pai said, “The Constitution represents a charter of power granted by liberty and not a charter of liberty granted by power. The rights and liberties of the people limit the State’s authority. What obtains is limited government of enumerated powers.”