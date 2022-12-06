Harvest sugarcane on priority: DC order

December 06, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

As the leopard scare looms large in T. Narsipur taluk, and two deaths have been reported in two separate incidents of leopard attacks since last month, the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru has issued an order for sugarcane harvest on priority in nearly 40 villages coming under 23 gram panchayats.

Acting on an appeal from the Forest Department whose officers and staff have undertaken an operation to capture the elusive leopard in the taluk, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has issued the order for early harvest of the crop, and transport the harvested sugarcane to factories.

The forest authorities suspect the leopards take refuge in sugarcane fields, and therefore wrote to the district administration for the standing crop harvest as a measure to tackle the situation.