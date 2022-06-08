Harshavardhan submits memorandum to CM on textbook revision

BJP MLA representing Nanjungud Assembly segment B. Harshavardhan on Wednesday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mysuru to request him to take steps to ensure that there is no room for recurrence of any incidents that insult and disrespect B.R. Ambedkar.

The MLA met the Chief Minister when the latter had come to Mysuru for campaigning for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency. The MLA also submitted a memorandum to Mr. Bommai.

The MLA said that it was “unacceptable” that Ambedkar was not referred as the architect of the Constitution during the revision of the textbook.

A statement issued by Mr. Hardharvardhan said that the lessons on Basavanna and Kuvempu were also not true to the facts, in the opinion of many. Such omissions should not recur in the future as that would hurt the sentiments of the people, he said in the memorandum.