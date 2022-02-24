Harsha’s family meets activists injured in police action

Family members extend financial help

Family members extend financial help

The family members of Hindutva activist Harsha, on Thursday, met two activists, who were injured during the police action on Monday. The police had burst teargas shells to disperse the mob when hundreds of people took part in the funeral procession.

Harsha’s father Nagaraj, mother Padma, sisters Ashwini and Rajani met Rakesh and Raghu Manikya, who were injured, at McGann Hospital and enquired about their health.

Ms. Ashwini told the media that the family understood the pain the injured were undergoing. The family extended financial assistance to them. “We have got financial help from many people after we lost Harsha. Now we have a shared a part of it with the injured,” she said.

Rakesh, a resident of Old Thirthahalli Road, suffered injury in his hand, while Raghu Manikya, had an injury on his left leg.