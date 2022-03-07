Karnataka

Harsha murder: VHP members protest in Shivamogga

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh, on behalf of the Karnataka Government, to the family of Hindutva activist Harsha in Shivamogga on March 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Members of the Shivamogga district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other pro-Hindutva organisations staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on March 7 demanding severe punishment to those involved in the murder of their activist Harsha, a 28-year-old resident of Seegehatti who was murdered on February 20.

The protesters alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind the killing of Harsha. They want the accused to be booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and given the death penalty. They criticised the BJP government in Karnataka for failing to stop the murder of Hindutva activists in the State.

VHP district president J.R. Vasudev, secretary Narayana G. Varshekar and Bajrang Dal’s Rajesh Gowda led the protesters who submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Bee attack

Tension prevailed for some time during the protest as a couple of participants were injured in an attack by a swarm of honey bees. The protesters resumed their dharna after the bees were driven away by smoke.


