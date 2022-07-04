Harness MGNREGA for development works, officials told

Major development works pertaining to rural areas including maintenance of crematorium and burial grounds should be initiated through MNGREGA. This was stated by G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA. while reviewing the Karnataka Development Programme works here on Monday.

He said MGNREGA offered scope and opportunities to generate jobs for farmers and the general public in rural areas and it should be utilised for all-round development of the villages.

The officials were instructed to identify lakes and other water bodies including kalyanis for rejuvenation and Mr. Gowda said that such works should be beneficial to the local community. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLA, Varuna constituency, sought metaling of roads in rural areas and take up desilting of canals so as to augment the water flow which will benefit the farmers.

Underlining the importance of sanitation and hygiene, the officials were instructed to ensure that all schools had toilet facilities and the same was provided to every house in villages. In case people from the economically weaker section of the family approached the authorities for work under MGNREGA, then the officials should deal with them in a sympathetic way, said Mr. Yathindra.

Senior officials of taluk panchayats including panchayat development officers were present.