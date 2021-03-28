Harking back to the big farmers’ stir 70 years ago

Hassan

28 March 2021 02:35 IST

Leaders fear recent changes to farm laws have undone some of the gains of Kagodu Satyagraha

Exactly 70 years ago, Kagodu village near Sagar in Shivamogga district caught the attention of the entire nation as tenant farmers rose in revolt against the landlords. That is considered the first peasant movement in post-Independence India seeking land for tenants. This led to historic laws that provided land for the landless and gave them protection on several counts.

The recent amendments passed by the Karnataka government, however, have removed restrictions on non-agriculturists purchasing farmland and ushered in changes that are seen as reversing some of the gains of the Kagodu movement. This was among the major issues raised at the recently held Raitha Mahapanchayat held in Shivamogga.

In March 1951, the tenant farmers of Kagodu revolted against the landlords following differences over the size of kolaga (a container used while sharing the produces grown.)

The landlords refused to allow the tenants to enter the farms they had cultivated for generations. The farmers who attempted to plough the land against the wishes of the landlords were beaten up by the police and supporters of the landlords. Hundreds were arrested in the protracted fight. The highest number of arrests was made in April 1951.

Lohia’s entry

Prominent socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia joined the protest in support of farmers on June 14, 1951, and appreciated the courage of women who were part of it. He was also arrested at Sagar railway station and later kept in the central prison in Bengaluru. H. Ganapathiyappa, who was the founding secretary of the Raitha Sangha in Sagar taluk, is remembered by people as the architect of the movement.

Though the movement did not get the tenants the land they cultivated immediately, it led to laws favouring them in the later years.

Law favouring tenants

“My husband was joyous when [the former Chief Minister] D. Devaraj Urs brought in a law making the landless tenants owners of the land they cultivated. He felt his fight during Kagodu Satyagraha yielded the desired result,” recalled Manjamma, wife of the late Ganapathiyappa who stays with her son Hoysala at Vadnala near Sagar. In fact, Ganapathiyappa named one of his sons Devaraj.

Only a few who took part in the 1951-52 struggle are in Kagodu and neighbouring villages today. “Under the leadership of Ganapathiyappa we tilled the land against the wishes of landlords. The police beat us up and took us to jail. Those days many tall leaders of the country visited our village,” recalled Dodderi Eerappa, now in his 90s.

During his visit to the village, Lohia had planted a pipal tree, which the locals treat with reverence. The village has a community hall named after Lohia. It was built when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. At the entrance of the hall is the slogan ‘Uluvavane Holadodeya’ (One who tills the land is the owner).

“Our elders fought for the rights over the land they cultivated for years. But, now the government has allowed non-agriculturists to purchase farmland. A bigger fight is needed now,” said Kannappa of Kagodu, proud of his village’s legacy.