Hariprasad’s comment on RSS, BJP leads to pandemonium

The Legislative Council plunged into a din for some time on Wednesday after Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad accused that the BJP, RSS and other organisations in Sangh Parivar were benefitting from the corruption money in the Police Department.

“The BJP has become rich because of the money going there from corruption in Police Department,” he told the Legislative Council during a discussion on corruption in the department, drawing angry reaction from treasury benches. Senior BJP member Ayanur Manjunath took objection to the statement, which led to a verbal duel with Congress Chief Whip Prakash Rathod. Intervening in the din, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti asked Mr. Hariprasad not to speak without evidence.

The House also witnessed pandemonium when the Leader of Opposition said: “All police postings happen under the direction of a terrorist in Kalladka.” BJP member Bharathi Shetty and House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary took objection to the statement. Mr. Poojary urged the chair not to allow the discussion to digress from the the discussion on corruption in police and in response Mr. Hariprasad said that these also fall in the larger sphere of corruption since money was not the only way one can be corrupted.