Hariprasad says BJP has betrayed voters

April 12, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP has betrayed the trust of voters, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The BJP made several hundreds of promises that were never kept. BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to change the political system and bring in a new form of administration. This never happened. Mr. Modi and other leaders keep claiming that there is Amrit Kal in India, but it has not come. The only thing we are witnessing is all round destruction and the collapse of the dreams of people. It has been a disastrous decade. Therefore, this time the people of the country want a change,” he said.

The MLC told reporters that most of the promises made by Mr. Modi in 2014 have not been fulfilled till now. “The Congress manifesto has 48 pages of content, including promises of schemes for youth, farmers, workers and women. But the BJP has done nothing for these sections in the last 10 years. Mr. Modi has not waived any student educational loans in the country. Injustice against women continues everywhere, including troubled States like Manipur. People are dissatisfied with all this,” he said.

Reacting to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s defence of Mr. Modi’s description of the Congress manifesto as fit to be a Muslim League manifesto, Mr. Hariprasad said that Mr. Yatnal is making meaningless statements.

“Mr. Yatnal’s mindset is anti-Constitutional. Some BJP leaders keep talking of changing the Constitution. What can you expect from them?” he said.

He clarified that there is nothing anti-Hindu in the manifesto. “There is no attempt at minority appeasement there. If there is a party with love for Muslim League, it is the BJP. They had formed a government in alliance with that party in the past,” he said.

“BJP leaders keep talking of 400 seats. I do not know whether it is 400 or 420,” he said.