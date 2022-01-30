Hariprasad: Godse was first terrorist and anti-national of the country

‘PM has never said that Godse should not be eulogised’

Terming Nathuram Godse as the first terrorist and the first anti-national of the country, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Sunday said that Mahatma Gandhi, a staunch Hindu, was killed by those propagating Hindutva ideology.

Speaking here as part of the Martyr’s Day function to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Hariprasad said: “Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch Hindu. The person who killed him was not a Muslim, Christian or a Sikh. He was killed by a Hindutvawadi who is now the inspiration for BJP leaders. If they had so much anger or if they loved Hindus, they should have killed Mohammed Ali Jinnah. But they did not do it.”

He said: “It was not an ordinary murder. He was not killed by a Pakistani. Some section may give different reasons or bifurcation of the nation as a reason for the murder, butthe real reason was that the Sangh Parivar could not tolerate the rise of the nation under liberal thoughts. Gandhiji stood for social justice, freedom, entry to temples for Dalits and equality among others. The Sangh Parivar is against social justice, constitution, secularism and liberal thoughts.”

Mr. Hariprasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi even after so many years has not said anywhere that Godse should not be eulogised. He did not comment even when attempts were made by Sangh Parivar to eulogise Godse on social media. “We have to spread awareness about the murder of Mahatma Gandhi repeatedly. It is the responsibility of every Congressman to spread the Gandhiji’s ideology.”