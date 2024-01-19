Hariprasad comes down on govt. as police seek more information about his ‘Godhra-like incident’ claim

January 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday, after Bengaluru police met him and sought to record his statement on his recent claim that a “Godhra-like incident” may happen in the State ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I told the police that I do not need VIP treatment like they are giving to BJP leader Ananthkumar Hegde and asked to be arrested and taken to the police station to be questioned. I thought there was a Congress government in Karnataka, but after this, I need to rethink. If this is the plight of a senior leader like me in the State, I can imagine the plight of ordinary Congress workers,” he said.

However, sources in the city police said they had not gone to “question” Mr. Hariprasad, but to seek more information on his claim of a “Godhra-like incident.” It is learnt that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to DG&IGP Alok Mohan to take suitable measures in the State, in light of Ram Mandir consecration.

Acting on this letter, the city police went to Mr. Hariprasad seeking more “actionable information” on his claim and sought to record his statement.

No case or questioning

“Mr. Hariprasad refused to either give any information or record his statement, following which our officer returned. There is no case regarding this or questioning involved. Moreover, even if there was a case, Mr. Hariprasad would be a complainant or informant and not an accused,” a senior official said.

