Harihara Panchamasali seer collected money from Yediyurappa, says Yatnal

December 04, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has accused Harihara Panchamasali seer Sri Vachanananda Swami of financial misappropriation.

“The seer collected ₹10 crore from B.S. Yeddiyurappa when the latter was the Chief Minister saying that the money will be spent for the development of the math. But the money was not spent on math development. It was misappropriated,’‘ Mr. Yatnal told journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday.

“I will raise this issue in the next Assembly session and expose him. Sri Vachanananda Swami is not a religious leader. He is a power broker. He collects money from politicians saying that he will help them become Ministers,’‘ Mr. Yatnal said.

The former Union Minister said that the establishment of the third Panchamasali math in Bagalkot district was part of a larger conspiracy to divide the community. “Everyone knows who is behind this. The community dislikes those forces. People will teach them a lesson in the coming polls,’‘ he said.

Mr. Yatnal said that the Congress has no moral right to criticise the BJP over the induction of people who are said to be rowdy-sheeters into the party. “A Congress leader who was a follower of some rowdies, including Kotwal Ramachandra, are preaching to us. Those who run blue film factories should not talk about the BJP,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Yatnal said that he was confident of his victory in the coming Assembly polls. “Not one [the former Congress Minister] M.B. Patil, even 10 such leaders can defeat me,’‘ he said.

