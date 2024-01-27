GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hardware shop gutted by fire in Balepet

January 27, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The hardware shop that caught on fire in Balepet in Bengaluru.

The hardware shop that caught on fire in Balepet in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Material worth ₹25 lakh was destroyed when a three-storeyed hardware shop caught on fire in Balepet on Friday night.

Painting materials were stored on the ground floor of Lakshmi Narasimha traders. The fire was began on the ground floor around 10.30 p.m. and due to the inflammable material, it spread to the other floors.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to rescue one employee who was stranded on the first floor before dousing the fire after four hours of struggle. No casualties were reported in the accident.

The Upparpete police have registered a case and are investigating further to ascertain the exact cause of fire.

