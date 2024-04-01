GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hard work of railway officers appreciated

April 01, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all officers, supervisors, staff, loading parties, and passengers, whose collective efforts have been instrumental in achieving these remarkable milestones.

She emphasised that this accomplishment reflects the division’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The Mysuru division’s achievements underscore its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, revenue generation, and customer satisfaction, she added.

In a release, Ms. Shilpi stated that as Mysuru division continues to set new benchmarks in railway operations, it remains dedicated to serving the nation and contributing to its growth and development.

Related Topics

railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.