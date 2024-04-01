Hard work of railway officers appreciated

April 01, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all officers, supervisors, staff, loading parties, and passengers, whose collective efforts have been instrumental in achieving these remarkable milestones.

She emphasised that this accomplishment reflects the division’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The Mysuru division’s achievements underscore its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, revenue generation, and customer satisfaction, she added.

In a release, Ms. Shilpi stated that as Mysuru division continues to set new benchmarks in railway operations, it remains dedicated to serving the nation and contributing to its growth and development.