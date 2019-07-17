Harapanahalli, Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari chosen for Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Harapanahalli and Hagaribommanahalli taluks in Ballari district that were among the most drought-prone areas in the country have been chosen for the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Director of Union Ministry of Science and Technology Manoj Kumar has said.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the district administrative complex here on Tuesday for the implementation of the Union government’s ambitious programme, Mr. Kumar said that the programme would, in the first phase, focus on 1,592 blocks in distress in 256 districts across the country that were identified on the basis of groundwater table depletion and water scarcity.

“The Jal Shakti Abhiyan is aimed at water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation. The first phase of the campaign started on June 1 and it will continue till September 15. The officers concerned need to actively participate in the campaign to make it a success,” he said.

Stressing on the need for using government programmes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as well as the local civil society organisations for the success of the initiative, Mr. Kumar told the officers to put a mechanism in place to have proper coordination. “The Union government is considering to honour blocks that perform better than others,” he said.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul told the meeting that the district administration had already taken up many of the initiatives that were incorporated in the Jal Shakti Abhiyan such as renovation of traditional water bodies, recharging groundwater table and afforestation and the Union government’s new programme would boost their implementation.

“Construction of Krishi Honda [farm ponds] and recharge shaft, dredging tanks and lakes, afforestation, building check-dams and other works would be taken up on a large scale in the two taluks selected for Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Government departments concerned such as Agriculture, Minor Irrigation, Water Resources, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Panchayat Raj Engineering and Horticulture need to get oriented to Jal Shakti Abhiyan and to come up with concrete plans. They need to submit report on progress made on a regular basis,” he said. Mr. Nakul also stressed the need for making the Jal Shakti Abhiyan a people’s movement by ensuring their active participation.

“People’s active participation is the key to the success of any government programme. We need to inculcate awareness among the people and encourage them to participate in the campaign in their capacity. Gram Sabhas can play a crucial role in this,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat K. Nitish told the meeting that his department had planned to build many check-dams in Hagaribommanahalli and Kudligi taluks with ₹ 4.5 crore funds from the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board and ₹ 8 crore funds from the District Mineral Foundation.