Haranshikare children: CWC issues notice to Education Department

Following the report published in The Hindu on October 21 on 30 children of Haranshikare tribal community remaining out of school, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the district issued a notice to Department of Education about the matter.

The Hindu had carried an article based on the report of Gangadhar Sonar, Assistant Professor of Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’ University, where the report had found that about 30 children of the community living in Sindgi taluk had never gone to school. According to the report, the families of these children are migrant workers who spend most of the time working in Maharashtra as labour in different sectors.

Reasons why

Poverty, lack of a permanent residence and valid documents were primary reasons why the parents took the children along to places they visited. The report also added that the families wanted to send the children to school if the government made arrangements for their schooling and accommodation.

After The Hindu carried the report, Sridhar Kulkarni, district president, Child Welfare Committee, issued notice to Education Department asking officials to take necessary action.

Meeting held

A copy of the notice that is available with The Hindu, says that the committee held a meeting where the decision was taken to issue the notice.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonar who conducted the survey, expressed happiness over the decision. He regretted that the children who deserved free and compulsory education, were being deprived of this facility.

He hoped that after the notice was served, the department would take necessary action.