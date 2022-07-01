Harangi dam: flood alert issued over heavy rains

A flood alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of Cauvery and Harangi to move to safer places as there is a likelihood of water discharge from Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. This is in view of increasing water-level following incessant rains in the dam’s catchment areas.

Harangi Dam Executive Engineer Puttaswamy I.K. said inflow into the dam was on the rise following continuous rains and there is a forecast of heavy rains in the catchment area.As the water level was likely to reach the full reservoir level (FRL), surplus water from the dam would be discharged anytime into the river.

In this connection, people living on the banks have been advised to take precautions and shift to safer places along with their livestock with the dam’s water-levels rising incessantly, a note from the dam office said here.

The inflow into the dam was 5,785 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Friday and the water-level stood at 2,855.48 feet. On this day last year, the inflow into the dam was 399 cusecs and the level was 2,841.32 feet.