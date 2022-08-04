Har Ghar Tiranga: Karnataka BJP sets a target of hoisting national flag on 75 lakh houses

To achieve its goal, the party will hold preparatory meetings from August 4 to 6 at all the 58,000 booths in the state

The party is keen that a minimum of 35,000 houses should hoist the national flag in each of the 224 assembly constituencies in the state. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

To achieve its goal, the party will hold preparatory meetings from August 4 to 6 at all the 58,000 booths in the state

The BJP state unit has set a target of ensuring that the national flag is hoisted on a minimum of 75 lakh houses in the state as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP State General Secretary N. Ravikumar said the national flag would be hoisted from August 13 to August 15 under the programme to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Independence.

The party was keen that a minimum of 35,000 houses should hoist the national flag in each of the 224 assembly constituencies, he said, and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for hoisting the national flag on more than 20 crore houses in the country to celebrate the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day as a mega national festival.

To achieve the target, the party would hold preparatory meetings from August 4 to 6 at all the 58,000 booths in the state as well as Assembly constituencies at the district level, he said.

Cycle and bike jathas to be taken out

The party volunteers would take up a campaign to contact residents welfare associations, youth organisations and various associations to join hands in making the programme a success by hoisting the national flag, he said.

In addition to hoisting the flag, flag yatras would also be taken out in 75 taluk centres while cycle/bike jathas would be held in 175 places, he said. Similarly, the women’s wing of the party would organise women’s jathas with the portraits of women icons like Kittur Rani Chennamma, Rani Abbakka Devi and Onake Obavva in 175 places while Raitha Morcha would take out the flag yatra in decorated bullock carts.

The party would also take up a campaign to promote the use of swadeshi attires like khadi and cotton during these programmes, he said.

Similarly, efforts would be made to provide access to general public to 75 books on freedom fighters and freedom struggle brought out by the state government under the Vishwa Bharatige Kannadada Arathi programme.