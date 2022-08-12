‘Har Ghar Tiranga is a scheme to favour corporate firms’

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of adopting a flag-for-food tactic to bully the poor into buying the national flag as part of its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a favourite scheme of the Modi government to favour the corporate companies, KSDSS State convener Arjun Bhadre alleged at a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Bhadre accused the government of forcing people to buy the national flags and denying government subsidised foodgrains if they refused to buy the tricolor priced at ₹20. BJP leaders had no role in the country’s freedom struggle, they pretend that freedom was achieved by them, he said.

In the last eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to uplift the poor sections, but it had tried to suppress the voice and courage of writers, journalists, and activists with its “hollow dictatorship”.

Instead of forcing people to buy the national flag, Mr. Bhadre urged the Modi government to launch new schemes and programmes for the benefit of the poor as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.