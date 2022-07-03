Har Ghar Tiranga: Educational institutions told to ensure campaign’s success

The State government has issued a circular ordering all higher educational institutions and institutions under the Department of Collegiate & Technical Education (DCTE) to ensure the success of the Union government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The campaign aims at hoisting the national flag at all houses from August 11 to 17 to mark the platinum jubilee of Indian Independence.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has urged all colleges and institutions coming under the purview of the universities in the State and government/ aided/ unaided colleges under DCTE including Diploma Colleges to exhibit their national pride by hoisting the national flag, stated a release by the Minister’s office.

The educational institutions have been asked to enlighten the students regarding this during classes and display the information on their notice boards. They should also ask drivers of their vehicles to hoist the national flag on vehicles. Actions taken regarding this should be uploaded on weekly basis on the website kanbahvblr@gmail.com of the Kannada and Culture Department, stated the release.