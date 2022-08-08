Har Ghar Tiranga: CM directs officials to aim at hoisting national flag on one crore houses

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed officials to make the ‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ campaign organised to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success by aiming at hoisting the national flag on more than one crore homes in the State.

Addressing a video conference of Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs on Monday to review the arrangements made for the campaign, the Chief Minister said the distribution of flags was already underway.

He instructed officials to hoist the flags on August 13 itself atop houses to create a festive mood to commemorate the platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence. As per the guidelines of the Union government, flags should be hoisted on government offices on three days from August 13 to 15, every morning and must be lowered in the evenings. At homes, flags could be hoisted on August 13 and can be kept till August 15.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct another round of meeting with Deputy Commissioners of districts.

He also said that to commemorate Quit India Movement, freedom fighters must be felicitated at their homes from August 9 to 14. District-in-charge Ministers should also be a part of the felicitation, he said.

India Post’s campaign

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Postal Circle (KPC) has sold over 2.5 lakh flags through 9,500 post offices in Karnataka Postal Circle so far.

According to a release from India Post, as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Karnataka Postal Circle has planned to sell 7.5 lakhs national flags through post offices by August 15. People who need national flag can visit nearest post office, the release said.

Further the release said that KPC has set up selfie points in 97 post offices across the State. Customers can click selfies and share it on social media by taking India Post and Amrit Mahotsav handles with the #Indiapost4Tiranga and #HarGharTiranga hashtags. Prabhat pheri were organised at 19 locations by postal divisions across the State in which 50 to 75 participants, comprising postal staff and local citizens, have taken part.