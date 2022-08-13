Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gains traction in Mysuru

MYSURU Special Correspondent R.Krishna Kumar

The city witnessed a slew of processions and campaigns on Saturday as the patriotic fervour set the tone for the 75 th anniversary of Indian independence.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign got further traction with the district administration distributing flags while the city police took out a procession to rededicate themselves to uphold the Constitutional values and law and order.

Led by the Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, the police contingent walked through the main thoroughfares of the city. More than 1000 police personnel took part in the walk including the mounted police, City Armed Reserve, KSRP etc. The police contingent completed the Independence Day programme rehearsal at the Bannimantap Grounds and marched to reach the Palace Gate North waving flags.

The role of the police in protecting the rights and freedom that is cherished by the citizens, was underlined by the Commissioner who addressed the contingents that took part in the march. He said the police was bestowed with tremendous responsibility and are on the job on a 24x7 basis to ensure that the freedom of the citizens was not compromised nor did it impair on the freedom of fellow citizens. He said the police had a responsibility to guard the rights and constitutional values without which freedom will have no meaning.

He said this was also a time to rededicate oneself and resolve to work to uphold the values governing their duty that was sacred. The Commissioner said on the Independence Day celebrations to be held at the Bannimantap Grounds, 23 units or platoons of various police units will participate besides which there will also be cultural programmes. National flags have been distributed to all police personnel who hoist the tricolour on their respective houses, he added.

There were a series of such processions in the city by students of various colleges apart from one by the Scouts and Guides.

The BJP Yuva Morcha took out a bike rally which was inaugurated by MP Mr.Pratap Simha who said that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was to infuse patriotism among the people and had evoked tremendous response. The party workers also distributed national flags to roadside vendors as part of the campaign.

