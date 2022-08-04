Har Ghar Tiranga: BBMP to open sales centres to sell national flags

Karnataka Bureau August 04, 2022 16:44 IST

Sales centres will be set up at malls, ward offices, government offices as well as BBMP zonal offices

Participants take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organised by Fire and Emergency Services Department at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on August 04, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BBMP will put up sales centre in various public places to sell the tricolour. BBMP Special commissioner Rangappa directed all BBMP zone offices to set up these centres at malls, ward offices, government offices as well as zonal offices on Wednesday. The country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the 75 years of independence and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a part of the celebrations by the Union Government. “To promote the initiative, we have directed the officials in all eight zones in the city to open sales centres. The BBMP has distributed 10 lakh national flags to citizens for hoisting them in their homes from August 13-15. Another four lakh flags will be supplied by BBMP which will be redistributed in eight zones,” a senior BBMP official said.



